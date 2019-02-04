‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Shares A Sweet Video Of Her Singing To Him In Puerto Rico

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett flew to Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett seem to be on vacation more than they’re at home.

Over the weekend, the couple flew to Puerto Rico with a number of their friends, including actress Kate Bosworth, and shared several photos and videos once they arrived.

In one particular video posted by Emmett on Instagram on February 4, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was seen dancing and singing with a stunning view of the Caribbean Sea behind her.

“Randall, I love you,” she sang before seeing her fiance with his camera.

“Are you recording?” she asked.

Although the couple’s fans and followers are used to seeing Kent and Emmett visiting warm locations for vacation, this particular trip is actually a work trip attended also by George Furla, who is part of Emmett’s production company.

On Kent’s Instagram page, she shared a photo taken of her view of Puerto Rico with the caption, “[l]et’s make a movie.” She also posted several clips on her page on Monday, including a video taken in a courthouse and one in a jail.

In addition to speaking of the upcoming film, Kent also made a point to remind her fans and followers on social media of tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Below is the photo shared by Randall Emmett of Lala Kent singing and dancing this morning.

While Randall Emmett does not appear on episodes of Vanderpump Rules, he has become a hot topic on the show in recent years, especially now that he is engaged to Lala Kent.

As fans of the Bravo TV series will recall, Kent and Emmett dated for nearly two years before going public with their romance, and several months after they made their relationship Instagram official, they became engaged during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told People magazine after Emmett’s proposal.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding,” she added.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.