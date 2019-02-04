Kendall Jenner Goes Completely Naked In Racy Instagram Shot

Kendall Jenner is taking after her big sister, Kim Kardashian, who isn’t afraid to go completely naked for a racy photo shoot. This week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a brand new modeling photo of herself without a stitch of clothing on.

On Monday, February 4, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share her most revealing photo yet. In the sexy snapshot, the supermodel is seen standing in a doorway completely naked.

Kendall’s body is turned away from the camera, revealing her bare backside, and long, lean legs. Jenner also serves major sideboob in the photo, where her bare breasts are exposed and seen from the side as she turns her head back toward the lens as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Kendall’s dark hair is styled in a puffy, bouffant style as she sports a full face of make, including a dramatic dark eye. The reality star also wears large gold hoop earrings in the photograph.

However, while Jenner’s body is fully naked, she does wear a pair of white strappy heels on her feet, and some bright yellow gloves on her hands. Along with the nude snapshot, Kendall also posted other photos, including one of her looking like Winona Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice, sitting in front of a mirror, and in a bubble bath, all which were taken for the latest issue of Vogue Italy.

Many fans and some of Kendall Jenner’s friends commented on the naked photo. However, her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, has stayed quiet about it so far.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall and Ben have been spending a ton of time together after they began their romance last summer. Since that time they’ve been seen vacationing together, hanging out with her family, grocery shopping, and Jenner’s even been sitting courtside at Simmons’ games.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that the couple has no intentions of making their romance official or even thinking too much about their future together.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.