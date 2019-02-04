Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Back Together, But It’s Not What You Think

The couple will remain business partners and will continue to be involved in the production of their award-winning wine, messy divorce aside.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going to try to make it work — at least, when it comes to their joint business venture, a brand of wine that will be renamed as part of their divorce settlement. Name change aside, however, the couple will still both be involved in the production of the award-winning wine, Marie Claire U.K. is reporting.

Whenever a couple gets divorced, there is a mountain of business that needs to be sorted out by the lawyers and judges on both sides. Finances, child custody, marital assets — it all needs to be cataloged, documented, and discharged, usually after negotiations that can sometimes get ugly.

But when the couple is wealthy, high-profile, has lots of kids, and by all accounts adversarial, the messiness is dialed up to an even higher degree. There’s also more work to sort through, including multiple real-estate properties, ownership in rights and residuals from their careers, and sometimes, joint business ventures. Many celebrities are involved in side businesses besides their entertainment-industry careers.

You may not have known this if you’re not a wine connoisseur, but Pitt & Jolie have just such a side business. Specifically, they jointly own a French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, which has — for the past ten years — been producing an award-winning rosé.

Fans of the wine were concerned when the couple announced they were getting divorced, putting the future of the brand in peril.

Fortunately, however, it appears that this aspect of their divorce has been settled favorably: the two announced Tuesday that they will continue to co-own the brand. However, it remains unclear just how much Pitt and Jolie will be involved in the winery’s day-to-day operations.

There will be some changes, however — most notably in the name of the wine. It will now be called Studio by Miraval.

There will also be a change in the wine’s composition, which wine writer Chris Mercer describes in Decanter. The new vintage will be blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle, and Tibouren grapes. Further, the wine “draws inspiration” from a jazz music session hosted on the property by the vineyard’s previous owner, jazz musician Jacques Loussier.

In a statement, the brand said that fans can expect the same exceptional quality.

‘This new rosé will be the common thread linking a location, a legend, a legacy, and, above all, a love of art.”

Studio by Miraval rosé is scheduled to hit store shelves on March 5, 2019.