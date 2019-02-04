Model Nina Agdal Exposes Breasts In New Photoshoot For ‘Maxim’ Magazine

Danish model Nina Agdal is no stranger to exposing her enviable body in various photos, and she seems to be a big fan of flaunting her ample assets. The model recently posed for Maxim — which is known for featuring risque and skin-baring photographs of beautiful models.

In the picture, which Maxim posted to their official Instagram page, Nina is featured wearing a jacket with nothing underneath of it. The model unzipped the jacket and slid it off her shoulders to expose her perky breasts, an action which sent pulses racing. In terms of her cosmetics, the 26-year-old model applied some rose-pink lip color, bronze eyeshadow, and lots of eyeliner to accentuate her almond-shaped eyes.

She wore her blonde hair down, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question garnered more than 6,000 likes and several comments — comments wherein fans and followers praised Nina for her wonderful body. Some of the comments included, “wow, that’s stunning,” “great looking breasts and face,” “stunning,” “sultry beauty,” and “looking hot.”

On her personal Instagram page, Nina treated her 1.6 million followers to a risqué throwback video, wherein she was featured wearing a tiny black bikini which left almost nothing to the imagination. And within just a few hours of having been posted, the video was viewed 111,000 times — and amassed close to 300 comments. Admirers expressed their excitement in very explicit words.

The model rose to fame not only because of her stunning looks and modeling talent, but also because she had previously dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the model revealed that she loves to work out — but also detailed that she always tries to switch it up by trying different things like yoga, SLT for Pilates, SoulCycle, and boxing. Nina also said that whenever she performs some exercises, it gives her mental stability — adding that if she doesn’t work out, she feels crazy and can’t even go to sleep.

During the same interview, Nina was asked if she prefers to head out on a first date with her authentic, no-makeup self — or if she wears a full face of makeup. In response, the model revealed that she has done both, and sometimes she tried to apply makeup before her date woke up in the morning. She was, however, told that she doesn’t need to do it. And that’s what made her realize something.