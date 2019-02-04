Taraji P. Henson Catches Fans Off-Guard With Interesting Details About Her Sex Life With Fiance

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden have been together for quite some time, and they’re still going strong. Like many women, Taraji recently gushed about her man during a recent interview — but some fans wonder if she took things a bit too far. The famed Empire actress has reportedly caught fans off-guard with a confession about their sex life. Taraji P. Henson offered information some women believe that you should never divulge.

According to Black America Web, Taraji recently made a public appearance to promote her new film, What Men Want. As expected, the romantic comedy — which is set to be released in the coming weeks — dives into many different aspects of relationships. In one particular scene, Taraji reportedly has an encounter with a man who needed a different type of condom for their on-screen sexual encounter. The host asked Taraji, Erykah Badu, and Tamala Jones, who were also present for the interview, if they’d had similar experiences in real life.

Taraji P. Henson chimed in and admitted that she’d recently had a similar experience — with her own fiance. The actress shocked fans when she divulged information about her soon-to-be husband’s size. “I will tell you this, I keep my stash. You don’t want to be caught off guard. I had the little one and this person he needed the big one,” she revealed. “It was my fiance,” she added.

Her explanation is contained in the video embedded below.

Needless to say, fans were taken aback by Taraji P. Henson’s words — and many have taken to social media to share their reaction to her personal statement. Since they are typically in the limelight, some of Taraji’s female fans believe that she just gave many women motivation to try to encroach on her territory. However, Taraji insists their relationship is just fine. The latest news follows a string of reports about Kelvin Hayden’s proposal.

Last year for Mother’s Day, Taraji received the biggest surprise when Kevin and her son took her out to dinner. What started out as a typical Mother’s Day dinner turned out to be a life-changing occasion. Kevin popped the question — and Taraji gladly accepted.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she also shared her reaction to the surprise proposal.

“I think he was trying to wait, and he couldn’t wait, ’cause he had the ring, and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket,” she told the publication. “I’m in Atlanta right now, filming What Men Want, and I told him, I said, ‘I’m gonna come home for Mother’s Day,’ and he said, ‘Come home!’ And I noticed the look in his eyes, but I didn’t put it together.”

Taraji and Kelvin have yet to set a wedding date.