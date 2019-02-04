Kristoff St. John’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Co-Stars Share Remembrances On Social Media

As they woke up to the news of beloved The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, the actor’s co-stars on the CBS Daytime drama took to social media to share their heartbreak and fond memories of their friend and colleague.

Over and over as stars spoke out about St. John, the picture that emerged is the same one that friends and fans of the actor consistently saw. Kristoff St. John had a huge heart of gold, and he was a light that shined consistently despite his devastation over his son Julian St. John’s death in 2014. Over and over those who worked with St. John on the show created a portrait of a man who was fantastic as a human as well as an actor.

Speaking of St. John, Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah Copeland on the show, on Twitter wrote simply, “Our hearts are broken because his was the biggest.”

Nikki Newman actress Melody Thomas Scott thanked fans for their condolences on Twitter. She called the late actor her dear friend and expressed that she is brokenhearted over the news of St. John’s death.

Soap vet and Y&R newcomer Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) expressed his grief, tweeting in part, “So saddened by this news! Such a kind and lovable soul! Tremendous loss for the Y&R family.”

Meanwhile, actress Alice Hunter (Kerry) took to the popular social media platform to lift St. John’s family and loved ones with her tweet. She wished the actor peace as he spends eternity with his son Julian.

Sharon Newman actress Sharon Case shared a picture of herself with St. John via Twitter remembering her friend.

Remembering Kristoff ST. John ???? RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/91fr7r3j5a — sharon case (@sharonlcase) February 4, 2019

Michael Mealor, who portrays Kyle Abbott, also expressed his grief writing, “The moment you walked into the room, you could feel his love and energy. Believe it when everyone says his heart was the biggest. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP @kristoffstjohn1.”

Greg Rikaart, who portrayed Kevin Fisher on Y&R for 14 years and currently portrays Leo on Days of our Lives, also expressed his thoughts succinctly posting, “RIP, beautiful Kristoff.”

The actor’s Y&R co-star Alice Hunter, who portrays Kerry, expressed her condolences on Twitter. “My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity,” Hunter wrote in a heartfelt message.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed her grief on the popular social media platform. In 2016, Brown appeared in three episodes of Y&R as Lois Thompson.

“No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man,” she tweeted.

Actor Daniel Hall (ex Scott) took to Instagram with a heartfelt post sharing multiple pictures of his time working with St. John. Hall expressed how much he will miss the actor and talked about the energy that he brought with him to the set.