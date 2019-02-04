Kristoff St. John’s Fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, Speaks Out After ‘Y&R’ Star’s Death

Young and the Restless has lost one of its most beloved actors in Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera. Fans woke up to the shocking news that the 52-year-old had passed away after a friend had checked in on him, per the Inquisitr. Kristoff St. John’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, although there are speculations that alcohol could have been a factor. Besides his daughters, Lola and Paris, St. John also leaves behind fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva.

Both St. John and Mikhaleva’s Instagram pages show photos of a couple who were very much in love. St. John often commented on the Russian model’s photos, and it seems as if the actor was smitten with his bride-to-be.

Mikhaleva recently spoke out for the first time since St. John’s death. She appears to be heartbroken as she tries to find answers to her lingering questions.

The striking brunette posted a photograph of her and St. John on her Instagram account. In the image, she looks at the camera while St. John plants a kiss on her forehead. In the caption, she mentioned that she still cannot believe what had occurred — and commended him on the type of man and father that he was.

In one of Mikhaleva’s Instagram posts she writes, “Always remember: happiness is in your hands.” St. John commented on her philosophy and said, “You always have something meaningful to say… positivity is the????.”

In another Instagram image, she lets her followers know how she takes care of her hair. Again, St. John flooded her with compliments.

“You are a goddess. Your hair is beautiful. But what’s more beautiful is what’s inside of you. Your hair only adds to your beauty…”

The couple got engaged on August 31, 2018, and planned to get married in the fall of 2019. The wedding would have been the actor’s third trip down the aisle — as he was previously married to actress Mia St. John from 1991 to 1995, and Allana Nadal from 2001 to 2007. Kristoff and Mia had two children, Julian and Paris, while the actor also has a daughter with Allana, Lola.

Julian St. John committed suicide in 2014, devastating his father — who took a break from The Young and the Restless. He returned to the soap opera as Neil Winters in 2018. However, after his engagement to Mikhaleva, he took another break from the show — and returned only this past January.

St. John will be missed by his family, co-stars, and those who had the privilege of seeing his work.