Jeff Bezos Pulled The Plug On $20 Million Ad Amid Affair Drama With Lauren Sanchez

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos had a coveted commercial slot ready to go during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. He was ready to air a $20 million ad for his spaceflight company, Blue Origin, but pulled the plug last minute. As Page Six reported, Bezos yanked the ad due to his highly publicized affair with news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez, who is also a renowned helicopter pilot who does consulting work for several entertainment production companies, allegedly shot the footage for Bezos’ commercial, and once that news went public, the Amazon frontman took the spot out of rotation. Sanchez has reportedly been shooting aerial shots for Bezos for some time, as well as rocket launches and landings for his space-centric company.

The commercial, narrated by Tom Hanks, was in a long line of spots lined up by the Amazon owner, as the company ran several Alexa ads during the big game and a few for Prime. The Blue Origin commercial, however, had a unique tie to Sanchez, who Bezos has been publicly linked with during the highly reported affair.

“There was talk that he spent so much money on it because he wanted to be close to her. But the speculation is that he pulled the ad because it would be embarrassing because Lauren worked on the ads,” a source close to Bezos told Page Six.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Bezos and Sanchez have been secretly dating for quite a while and when the news hit, Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, split up. Chatter arose over the fate of the fortune the Bezos family has amassed, as Bezos is the richest man in the world and the couple had no prenuptial agreement.

Sanchez, who has been married to Patrick Whitesell, a renowned talent agent, for 13 years, went their separate ways last fall.

Bezos and Sanchez reportedly met through their significant others and spent time together thanks to having properties close to each other in Seattle. Sanchez, who owns the women-driven aerial production company Black Ops, was hired by Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceflight company to shoot and consult on several products, which lead to the duo spending more time together.

Bezos attended the Super Bowl solo and spent time watching the Patriots and the Rams go head-to-head with Pat’s owner Bob Kraft. Sanchez was not spotted with the Amazon frontman. Bezos also partied with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during and after the game.

Page Six reported that the Washington Post picked up a last minute ad spot during the Super Bowl, but no word if it was Bezos’ vacant Blue Origin slot.