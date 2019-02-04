‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Familiar Face Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers to kick off the new week reveal that a very familiar face will return to Salem, and it could cause some serious trouble.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) back in town. As many fans will remember, Jordan was first introduced as a physical therapist who was treating Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) after an injury.

Jordan and Rafe quickly hit it off, and things became romantic for them. The pair became a favorite couple among fans, but it wasn’t meant to be after Rafe betrayed Jordan by sleeping with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Jordan was furious, and eventually left Salem, but not before her dysfunctional family was introduced.

During her stay in Salem, it was revealed that Jordan’s father, Clyde Weston, had been abusive toward her and her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). After Jordan left town, her brother Ben went off the deep end and murdered multiple people. He’s currently out of the mental hospital but may be starting to lose his cool again.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives will see Jordan share her newest scenes with Ben’s current love interest, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Last week it was revealed that someone had kidnapped Ciara and taken her to the dreaded cabin in the woods, blindfolded her, and tied her to the bed. By the end of the week, it was revealed that Jordan was the woman in the cabin with Ciara.

Will Jordan’s return cause major problems for Ciara, Ben, or even Rafe and his new wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who also happens to be Ciara’s mother? Only time will tell.

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be stunned to learn that he actually knows Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) mother, Diana. As longtime DOOL fans may remember, Diana and John dated decades ago when he still believed himself to be Roman Brady.

Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will try her best to win back the love, respect, and friendship of Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Tripp recently found out that Claire and Ben had set out to sabotage his previous romance with Ciara in hopes of breaking them up and swooping in to pick up the pieces. Tripp was furious when he learned the truth, but Claire will stop at nothing to try to convince him to forgive her.

In another part of Salem, Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) past will come back to haunt her as she and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.