Kristoff St. John’s Death Comes A Year After ‘Young & Restless’ Star Allegedly Threatened To Commit Suicide

News of Kristoff St. John’s death has stunned soap fans Monday morning. Those who have followed the actor’s time on The Young and the Restless know that he had gone through some very difficult times over the past few years and while few details about Kristoff’s death have emerged at this point, per the Inquisitr, fans are looking back at the trouble he’d worked through just over a year ago that seemed to perhaps foreshadow this tragic outcome.

As TMZ reported in October 2017, Kristoff St. John was hospitalized and underwent a psychiatric evaluation after he had allegedly threatened suicide. The details were somewhat murky at the time, as it had been detailed that an ex of St. John’s had called the police after Kristoff had supposedly been sending her pictures showing him with a gun to his head.

The Young and the Restless star was put on a 72-hour hold for evaluation and the police confiscated two guns from St. John’s home. The incident happened just before the second anniversary of the suicide of Kristoff’s son Julian.

As the Inquisitr recounted, Julian St. John committed suicide just over four years ago. Julian had been battling schizophrenia and drug addiction, and he took his life while he was at a mental health facility. Kristoff and his ex-wife Mia, Julian’s mother, sued the facility and have been fierce mental health advocates ever since their son’s death.

At the time of St. John’s 2017 incident, there was a lot of confusion about exactly what happened and who called the police, the Inquisitr reported shortly after the alleged attempt. Kristoff’s ex-wife Mia said that she had not been involved and she countered the idea that the Young and Restless star could have been a danger to himself.

Shortly after the initial reports, Mia acknowledged that Julian’s death had taken a toll on their family and that Kristoff’s heart was broken. She said that society needed to realize that nobody was immune to mental health issues and that Kristoff had been pushed to the breaking point.

Mia said that the incident had not been reported accurately, details CBS Soaps in Depth, but she asked everybody to wrap their arms around Kristoff to help him heal and move forward.

“This is a man trying to deal with a tragedy that has torn apart his soul. Right now what he needs is your thoughts and prayers.”

Not long after his hospitalization, Kristoff returned to Twitter with some thoughts and thanks. He was away from Young and Restless for several months as he worked to regain his health and when he returned to start filming again last April, per the Inquisitr, the cast and fans rejoiced and embraced him.

To all my friends and fans. Thank you for all of your recent support and love. #family #YR #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xTfp0jzTPa — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) December 1, 2017

Only scant details about what led to Kristoff St. John’s death have been revealed so far and additional information will become available as the investigation continues. The Young and the Restless fans are devastated by this news and will surely be rallying around the St. John family, as well as the Y&R cast and crew to lend their support during the difficult days ahead.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.