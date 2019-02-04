Bridget Moynahan Takes A Swipe At Ex Tom Brady On Twitter After Superbowl Win

Bridget Moynahan just took a good-natured swipe at ex-lover Tom Brady on Twitter after the New England Patriots won Superbowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 13-3.

Right after the game came to a close, Moynahan took to the social media site and congratulated the Patriots for their sixth Superbowl win. In her tweet, she also gently shaded Brady by stating that his teammate Julian Edelman should be the game’s MVP.

Edelman was later given the game’s big honor.

Some fans were quick to clap back at Moynahan, who shares a son John, 11, with the football star. “Cold as ice,” quipped one user, while another said “the shade.” Others didn’t see any shade at all and were supportive of the couple’s cordial relationship, stating, “you are a class act! Your success and joy is not by accident” and “the relationship you maintain with a celebrity family is amazing.”

Moynahan and Brady were involved in a committed relationship for two years, from 2004 to 2006. The actress found out she was pregnant with their son soon after their split. When the Blue Bloods actress gave birth to John, Brady was already in a relationship with former model Gisele Bundchen, whom he would marry in 2009.

Brady and Bundchen are parents to a son Benjamin, 9, and a daughter Vivian, 6.

Moynahan stated in an interview with More Magazine in 2011, which was cited by Us Magazine, that for the happiness of their son, she and Brady have tried to maintain a good relationship.

“I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly. I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child, and it’s public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

The actress has since gone on to marry Andrew Frankel.

The New York Times reported that this Superbowl was one of the lowest-scoring in history. The slow-moving game had the lowest-scoring first half in 44 years and the most time elapsed without a touchdown. After the game came to a close, Patriots fans wondered if this would be Brady’s swan song as a professional football star. Bundchen, for one, wouldn’t mind if her husband retired from the game, a fact she stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to have his job, that’s for sure,” Bundchen said of her husband’s safety on the football field as the Patriots’ quarterback. “I think it’s definitely something that you get concerned (about). But he loves it so much, and you’ve got to let him do what he loves.”