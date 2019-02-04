Kourtney Kardashian Helping Scott Disick Pick An Engagement Ring For Sofia Richie, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have allegedly been shopping for engagement rings. Although the pair — who share three children together — never walked down the aisle themselves, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be helping her former boyfriend pick out a ring for his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian refused to marry Scott Disick multiple times during their near 10-year relationship. However, the reality star is happy to help him choose the perfect engagement ring for Sofia Richie.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney and Scott have been searching jewelry stores together in hopes of finding the right diamond sparkler for Sofia.

“It’s the weirdest thing. Kourtney refused to marry Scott so many times, but she’s more than happy to help him create a ring for his new girlfriend,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to state that Kardashian always wanted a gorgeous engagement ring — but not the marriage to go along with it — so she gets to have some fun while helping Disick plan his proposal to Richie.

“Kourtney always wanted the fancy ring but never the engagement. So in a way, it’s like she gets to live out her dream even though it’s for her ex’s new girlfriend. She’s even created a private Pinterest board full of ideas and texts Scott about it on a daily basis,” the insider added.

Scott Disick is reportedly planning to propose to Sofia Richie “any day” now, and he seems to have Kourtney Kardashian’s full blessing. Kourtney and Sofia have gotten to know each other in recent months. The two women — along with Scott and the kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign — have even headed out on some family vacations together.

The group spent some time in Mexico just days before Christmas, and were back together again in Aspen to ring in the new year together, with the rest of Kourtney’s famous family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the interview, the oldest Kardashian sister was asked about Scott’s relationship with Sofia.

Cohen asked Kardashian how she would react if Disick and Richie got engaged in the near future. Kourtney stayed cool, calm, and collected as she said she would simply congratulate them on their happiness.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her personal life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!