NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine And Kris Dunn Available On Trading Block, Per ‘ESPN’s’ Zach Lowe

In the past months, the Chicago Bulls have been active on the market finding a trade partner for Jabari Parker. The Bulls signed Parker with the hope that he could be part of their long-term future, but after they replaced Fred Hoiberg with Jim Boylen as their head coach, the 23-year-old power forward became the odd man out in Chicago.

However, days before the February NBA trade deadline, Zach Lowe of ESPN revealed that aside from Jabari Parker, the Bulls have made most of their players available via trade, including Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

“The Bulls will listen to offers for anyone other than Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., sources say — and that includes Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. The biggest question about Chicago going into the season was whether any of their main ball handlers — Dunn, LaVine, and Jabari Parker when the Bulls were pretending he was a wing — would emerge as someone who could orchestrate an above-average NBA offense. The answer has been an emphatic no.”

Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn were two of the players that the Bulls acquired in exchange for trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Between the two young players, the Bulls are expected to get a good return from LaVine. The 23-year-old shooting guard is currently having an impressive season, averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steal on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine was one of 13 players averaging 22-4-4 this season. He was the only one not named an All-Star. On why LaVine's All-Star numbers didn't equate to an All-Star impact. https://t.co/ssQKitBcZs — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 1, 2019

Zach LaVine will be a great addition to a team who needs a reliable threat from beyond the arc. With his current performance, the Bulls won’t have a hard time finding a trade partner who is willing to give up a trade package, including a future first-round pick.

Meanwhile, a left knee injury has prevented Kris Dunn from making an immediate impact for the Bulls in the 2018-19 NBA season. Dunn has already returned to the court, but in the 27 games he played, he still looks rusty and hasn’t helped the Bulls in terms of floor spacing. However, Dunn is expected to gain plenty of interest from NBA teams who are in dire need of a starting caliber point guard like the Orlando Magic and the Phoenix Suns.

As of now, it remains unknown why the Bulls decided to make Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn available on the trading block. Dunn and LaVine are only 23 and 24, respectively, which make them fit with the Bulls’ timeline. Even the man who broke the news about Dunn and LaVine, ESPN’s Zach Lowe, doesn’t see the two young players being dealt before the February NBA trade deadline.