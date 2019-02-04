‘The Young And The Restless’ And CBS Daytime Reacts To Kristoff St. John’s Death

News of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s untimely death rocked the world this morning as the actors’ family, friends, loved ones, co-stars, and fans struggled to make sense of the tragic new reality.

In 1991, St. John originated the role of Neil Winters, a character he portrayed throughout the ensuing decades until his death. For his portrayal of Neil, the actor received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1992, and again in 2008, he won his second Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In all, St. John received eight Daytime Emmy Award nominations during his career — six as Neil Winters with two wins, and two nominations as Adam Marshall on Generations.

The Young and the Restless posted the official statement released by CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, on the death of the beloved and long-time member of the cast.

The entire statement from CBS Daytime said, “The News of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

In addition to the official joint statement, several of St. John’s Y&R co-stars spoke out about the tragedy of his sudden passing, Inquisitr reported.

The actor’s passing left a hole in the hearts of the Y&R cast and crew as well as a hole in the storyline. Most recently, Neil appeared in Genoa City to read Cane (Daniel Goddard) the riot act for kissing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) while Lily (Christel Khalil) served time in prison. Neil took Lily’s twins to visit her despite Cane’s protest.

Many viewers feel that Neil Winters served as a moral compass for the show, and his absence will be felt throughout the fabric of the fictional land of Genoa City.

Inquisitr reported earlier that a friend found St. John’s body in his San Fernando Valley home yesterday. Authorities responded and declared the actor dead on the scene. Police said there was no foul play, and so far they have not released an official cause of death. He left behind his daughters Paris St. John and Lola St. John. His son Julian St. John preceded him in death in November 2014.