Donny Osmond Posts Throwback Photo That Could Be Another Clue He’s The Peacock On ‘The Masked Singer’

The former teen idol doesn't want fans to forget that he's been in the business since he was a very young kid.

Donny Osmond really wants to remind fans that he has been a performer since “way back when.” The former teen idol posted a throwback black-and-white photo to Instagram that shows him playing the guitar at a very young age. In the caption, Donny, 61, reminded fans that he has been “a little bit rock and roll” from the very start.

Osmond’s photo, which you can see below, shows that he was a burgeoning musician way before he shot to teen idol status with his early 1970s hits “Go Away Little Girl” and “Puppy Love.” It’s also an in-your-face reminder that he started his career at a very young age, which further punctuates the possibility that he is the Peacock on the Fox singing competition, The Masked Singer.

One of the Peacock ‘s earliest clues was that he started performing on stage at age five. Other clues are that he was once a teen heartthrob and used to be friends with Michael Jackson. According to the Washington Post, Osmond first performed on TV at age 5 on The Andy Williams Show where he sang “You Are My Sunshine” as well as a rendition of “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” with his famous brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay.

Earlier last month, Donny Osmond told his social media followers that he has officially started working on his 62nd album, so that’s another reminder that he has been a professional singer forever. At age 61, he would have had to start in the business extremely young to rack up such a huge library of music.

Donny Osmond’s new photo comes a few weeks after his sister Marie Osmond was asked if he was the Peacock on The Masked Singer. Marie told Access Live that she told her brother to stop giving such “easy” clues on the Fox singing show. The former Donny & Marie star tried to cover up her slip-up by saying she and Donny started out on the Peacock Network, which is NBC. Andy Williams’ variety show aired on NBC from 1962 to 1971.

It would not be a surprise to see Donny Osmond unmask as the Peacock on The Masked Singer sometime in the near future. The veteran singer is not opposed to doing reality TV—he was the winner of Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and he appeared on the reality show Fear Factor—and the clues certainly point to him.

You can see the Peacock performing on The Masked Singer below.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.