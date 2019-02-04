Kylie Jenner Sports Giant Diamond Ring In New Photo By Travis Scott

The couple have been fueling engagement rumors for several weeks.

Travis Scott did not propose to Kylie Jenner during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, but did he pop the question beforehand? Just before taking the halftime show stage to perform alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi, the rapper posted a photo of Jenner to Instagram Stories. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something big and shiny casually sitting on the makeup mogul’s finger and the engagement rumors took off once again, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The photo showed Jenner wearing a black turtleneck t-shirt, black jeans, and a fur vest as she looked off into the distance. The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hand rested on her leg in the bottom of the photo, and she wore a glimmering diamond on her ring finger.

The ring sent fans into a frenzy on social media, desperately wondering if the famous couple will finally confirm an engagement after weeks of speculation.

“Are we gonna talk about @KylieJenner wearing a huge a** rock on her left ring finger?” one Twitter user asked, sharing a screenshot of the photo.

Just one hour after Scott shared the snap of his girlfriend, Jenner posted a video of their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, watching her father perform. The adorable video showed the baby wearing a tie-dyed hoodie, giggling as she stared up at a television at the Atlanta, Georgia stadium. Out on the stage, Scott performed his hit song, “Sicko Mode.”

Many fans anticipated a big proposal from the rapper during his halftime show set but were disappointed to see that it didn’t happen. Why did fans so adamantly think a proposal was on the agenda? The rapper confirmed in January that he would likely propose to Jenner, but he wanted to do it in a “fire” way, according to the Cheat Sheet. The Super Bowl LIII halftime show, broadcast live to thousands of people across the nation, seemed like the perfect opportunity.

The ring on Jenner’s finger certainly suggests that a proposal happened somewhere along the line, but this is also not the first time she has teased fans with a big diamond. In fact, the reality star showed off a different ring just a few days ago.

Jenner hopped on Instagram Stories on Friday to share a few updates about Stormi’s first birthday party, which was unfortunately postponed due to the frigid weather conditions. She also confirmed a few details about her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s collection. While the updates were much-appreciated, fans could only focus on the giant circular diamond on her ring finger that popped into the frame while she spoke with her hands, E! News reported.

Despite the rumors that have been circulating for months, neither Jenner nor Scott have outwardly confirmed an engagement–or marriage, as some fans believe they already secretly tied the knot–just yet.