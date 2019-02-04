Ivanka Trump Slammed For Twitter Post About Black History Month

The first daughter received major online backlash for her problematic Tweet.

Ivanka Trump is getting slammed for a recent Twitter post about Black History Month. Trump took to the social media platform on Sunday to pen a post about the importance of celebrating black history, but Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of her statement, especially in light of the actions of her father, President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, Ivanka Trump writes about acknowledging the impact of black history and how it is vital to American history. Unfortunately, the perceived tone-deaf nature of the message struck a chord with Twitter users, who immediately amassed to let Trump know exactly what they thought – both of her and of her father’s policies.

“As many have said ‘Black History is American History,’ Ivanka wrote. “To honor Black History Month, let’s remember that our nation is stronger, better, and wiser for the contributions of black people throughout this country’s history.”

“I can’t even…” wrote one user, in apparent shock that the first daughter would even think to write such a Tweet. Others shared funny GIFs and memes, suggesting that Ivanka had no idea what she was talking about. Many advised her to “stay in your own lane,” and not try to discuss topics about which she was not well-informed.

Other followers went so far as to jokingly wonder if the businesswoman had experienced some sort of amnesia that would lead her to forget who her father is, as well as his controversial policies, which many have decried as being racist.

While Ivanka Trump received some support from fans and followers, the response to her allegedly tone-deaf tweet was overwhelmingly negative. Twitter users pointed out that Donald Trump promoted the racist notion that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, a conspiracy that has been repeatedly refuted.

Additionally, Twitter followers also reminded Ivanka that her father has no black senior officials in the White House at this time; Omarosa Manigault Newman was previously on the staff but left last January. In her memoirs on her time with Trump in the Oval Office, Omarosa accused him of blatant racism and even using racial slurs in her presence.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka Trump has had a run-in with Twitter users that didn’t work out to her advantage. According to Refinery29, she had previously been called out for sharing a phony quote by the great philosopher Socrates, as well as mocked for a now-deleted tweet advising her followers on the perfect centerpiece for their Thanksgiving table – which people pointed out looked more like trash than something to celebrate.