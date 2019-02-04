Gigi Hadid Shows Off Toned Figure For New Athleisure Collection With Reebok

The model flaunted her long legs and toned stomach in her latest Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid cut a dramatic figure on Instagram Monday as she shared her new athleisure collaboration with Reebok. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the post with her 45.7 million followers, earning over 130,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

In the photo, Hadid is in the woods. The image captures her in mid-air leaping over a blue yoga mat. Hadid’s blonde hair is tied back into a bun, with tendrils hanging around her face. She wears large gold hoop earrings, and a brown lip shade to accentuate her pout.

In keeping with the athletic nature of the image, Hadid’s outfit is all about fitness. The model wears a black sports bra that flaunts her toned abs and trim waist. Over the sports bra, Hadid has a black jacket with orange and red accents emblazoned with the Reebok logo. Hadid is also wearing black, orange, and red joggers that cling to her enviable figure, showing off her long and lean legs. The model finished off the look with a pair of bright white socks and sneakers — all Reebok, naturally.

Hadid and Reebok first announced their collaboration back in November of last year. The collection features numerous original designs by Hadid. This isn’t the first time the model has done a fashion collection — she previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger on a line — but this is the first that combines her passion for style and fitness.

“I wanted to take classic Reebok clothing patterns and shapes and incorporate new cuts/crops, fresh color-ways and fabrics/fits that I knew would be comfortable to work out and sweat in,” Hadid said at the launch, according to Elle Magazine. “The ‘classic nostalgia’ idea came from how I described wanting to feel in these clothes, and I love what each element of the collection represents – from the empowering identity of the Freestyle to the fierce statement t-shirt. Each piece feels personal to me and my style.”

A limited run of the collection ran back in December but sold out almost immediately. Fans of Hadid and her fitness line can grab the entire look this February, both online and at Reebok stores across the country.

But if you want to take a peek at the collection — and some behind the scenes images from the photo shoot — just head over Hadid’s Instagram story. The supermodel has shared even more shots of the collection, including a white sports bra and a white, orange, and green zip-up hoodie.