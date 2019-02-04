‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead At 52

Beloved The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead on Sunday. The actor was 52 years old.

According to a TMZ report, a friend of St. John checked on him at his San Fernando Valley home and found the soap veteran’s body. When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they pronounced the actor dead on the scene. There were no signs of foul play, and one source told the only magazine that alcohol could have been a factor, but so far authorities have not released a cause of death.

Since 1991, St. John had portrayed Neil Winters on the number one rated soap opera. He received 9 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on the show. Throughout his career, the actor also won 10 NAACP Awards.

In 2017, St. John threatened suicide on the anniversary of his son, Julian’s suicide. Julian St. John took his own life in 2014 while receiving inpatient treatment and a facility, and the actor and his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John sued the mental health treatment center for negligence, and they eventually settled.

Upon hearing the terrible news about her ex-husband and father of her son, Mia took to Twitter to express her grief. In a now deleted post, she wrote, “That hospital killed our son @TheArtOfJulian. Then my husband.”