New Poll Reveals Four In 10 Americans Think This Current Governing Is ‘Worst Of Their Lifetime’

Just 26 percent of Americans said the same thing during a Clinton administration government shutdown.

Four in 10 Americans believe that they are living through the “worst governing of their lifetimes,” according to a new poll released by CNN.

Just days ago, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended when Donald Trump signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government after 35 days of being shut down. Now, Congress is once again working on sending a spending bill to Trump, but the main sticking point that caused the last shutdown – money for a border wall, which Congress is unwilling to give – is likely to be a problem again when the current spending bill expires. Which means that there may yet be another, even longer government shutdown in the future.

Americans are sick of it, according to a new poll.

‘Worst Governing Of Their Lifetimes’

The CNN Poll, conducted by SSRS, reveals that seven in 10 Americans say that Congress and the president are doing a bad job of governing. Forty-three percent say that they are currently living through the “worst governing of their lifetimes.” By comparison, the longest shutdown in history prior to the 2018-2019 shutdown occurred during the Clinton administration in 1996; at the time, on 21 percent said the same.

Only 19 percent of poll respondents said the government is doing a good job.

Bad News For Trump

Trump’s poll numbers, personally, bear out the country’s frustrations over the shutdown, immigration, and related issues.

His approval rating hovers around 40 percent, with 55 percent disapproval. When it comes to Trump’s immigration, the issue at the heart of the government shutdown, his approval rating stands at 41 percent, with 54 percent disapproval.

What’s more, Americans by-and-large oppose Trump’s border wall, and certainly oppose the extreme measures he’s proposed to get it, such as by declaring a national emergency (66 percent disapprove). Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they oppose another government shutdown over funding the wall.

Good News For Trump

Still, it’s not all bad news for Donald Trump. On the economy, which has generally been an area in which Trump can count on high approval ratings, Trump has an approval rating of 48 percent. Similarly, 48 percent support Trump’s 2017 tax reform law, which right about now should be conferring some benefits to some Americans looking at their tax returns.

Good News For Trump’s Opponents

Now that Democrats control the House of Representatives, Americans are evaluating the new direction Congress is taking – and it appears that they largely approve. Forty-seven percent say congressional Democrats will have more influence over the direction the country takes than the president will. Similarly, 51 percent want Democrats in Congress to hold the “upper hand” when it comes to that direction.