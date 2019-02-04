‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Dishes On Boyfriend Johnny Rodriguez As He Prepares To Film

What does she like about him?

Briana DeJesus and her new boyfriend, Johnny Rodriguez, are going strong, and as he prepared to join Teen Mom 2 amid filming on Season 9, the mother of two opened up to a friend about what’s drawn her to him.

In a sneak peek shared by MTV on YouTube on February 4, DeJesus and a girlfriend of hers visited a nail salon where they got their toes done and spoke about DeJesus’ new romance.

“We just vibe. You know when you meet somebody and you guys just vibe and you guys talk all night and you bguys are comfortable around each other? It’s like that,” DeJesus explained.

“He has nice eyes,” she added.

According to DeJesus, she was heading to New York to hang out with Rodriguez after her chat with her friend and while there, she and her boyfriend were going to film Teen Mom 2 together for the very first time.

“They’re going to film us together and I don’t even know what’s going to happen… He’s like, ‘I don’t even know what to do. You’ll have to walk me through. This is new to me.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what to tell you,'” DeJesus explained to her friend.

As for the possibility of Rodriguez meeting her two children, DeJesus confirmed she had no plans to introduce her daughters to her new boyfriend until things between them got serious.

“They aren’t meeting anytime soon,” she said.

Below is a photo of Briana DeJesus and Johnny Rodriguez enjoying an amusement party together.

Prior to her relationship with Johnny Rodriguez, Briana DeJesus spent several months in a long-distance relationship with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Javi Marroquin, who was previously married to Kailyn Lowry.

As fans of the MTV reality series may recall, DeJesus and Marroquin went public with their relationship in September of 2017 after exchanging a number of flirty comments on social media. Then, after DeJesus underwent a number of cosmetic surgeries in Miami, the couple called it quits after her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, was caught in her recovery room.

In the months since his split from DeJesus, Marroquin has not only moved on with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau but also welcomed his second son with her.

Check out the full sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 below.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.