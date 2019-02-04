Carrie Underwood Reveals The Toilet Thing Her 3-Year-Old Did That Made Her Feel She’d ‘Won The Lottery’

Carrie's revealing the hilarious thing little Isaiah did in the bathroom that made her so happy.

Carrie Underwood is sharing the hilarious thing her 3-year-old son Isaiah did in the bathroom that made her feel as though she’d “won the lottery.” The star, who welcomed her second child with husband Mike Fisher last month, opened up about little Isaiah’s helping hand on Instagram this week after a friend asked her followers to share the things children do that are considered to be a “mommy miracle.”

Nutritionist Cara Clark recently asked on the social media site, “What’s something you consider a mommy miracle?” after posting a jokey meme about her being happy when entering the bathroom to see that her children had closed all the drawers and also flushed the toilet.

Carrie then shared her thoughts after revealing that little Isaiah actually changed the toilet roll in their bathroom all by himself.

“My kiddo actually changed the roll of toilet paper the other day…on his own!” Underwood wrote in the comments section of the upload. She also joked that seeing him take on the responsibility made her feel “like I won the lottery!”

Cara then replied to the country superstar by jokingly asking for a few tips when it comes to motherhood.

“@carrieunderwood tell me your secrets!!!!” she replied after hearing about little Isaiah’s good behavior. “He really is an extraordinary!”

Underwood’s sweet but hilarious confession about her son comes shortly after the star opened up about how her little boy – who will turn 4 at the end of February – will be as a big brother to his new baby brother, Jacob, who was born on January 21.

Speaking to CMT’s Cody Alan last year, the star revealed how she and her husband explained the concept of becoming a big brother and how they tried to make him understand how his baby brother got into her tummy.

“He was a little confused, not really knowing how that got there. I just told him ‘God put it there,’ and we accepted that answer,” Carrie said, per Sounds Like Nashville. “He’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie shared the first photo of the brothers bonding when she announced Jacob’s birth by posting an adorable photo of Isaiah holding his newborn baby brother in his arms on Instagram.

Mike also shared on his account that he and the “Cry Pretty” singer were initially worried that Isaiah would never get a sibling after a difficult road to getting pregnant with Jacob.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!” Fisher told his fans on Instagram, referring to he and Underwood suffering through three tough consecutive miscarriages before announcing that they were expecting their baby boy.

Underwood’s husband then continued, “We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect!”

As the Inquisitr shared, reports are claiming that Isaiah and Jacob are already getting along very well with Life & Style reporting that Carrie’s 3-year-old allegedly already calls his sibling his “partner in crime.”