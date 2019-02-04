Why Did Demi Lovato Delete Her Twitter?

Singer Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter suddenly, leaving many people wondering why. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to her Instagram Story later to explain herself and the situation.

It seems that during the Super Bowl, Lovato commented about the 21 Savage memes floating around, according to an E! News report. She tweeted, “[s]o far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

On Sunday morning, ICE arrested the rapper, whose name is actually Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, for overstaying his visa. The entertainer is a British citizen from the island of Dominica, and he faces possible deportation due to staying longer than agreed. As news of his arrest spread quickly, memes began to pop up, and most people who watched last night’s game agree it was a bit of a snoozer.

Lovato’s comment was likely meant as a commentary on the game, but Twitter erupted with hateful and critical responses, some of which the singer later shared screenshots of in her Insta story.

Rapper Offset appeared to respond to Lovato’s tweet and wrote, “ALL THE MEMES AND S–T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME. PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S–T FUNNY HIS FANILY [sic] DEPENDING ON HIM.”

In an attempt to explain her joke, the “Really Don’t Care” singer attempted to explain that she did not find the fact that 21 Savage could face deportation funny. The memes that depicted him writing his verses with a quill were what Lovato said she’d commented about. Since it is Twitter, the explanation did nothing to calm the furor of users who continued to drag her for the original post. Many people called the troubled entertainer out for her own drug use and overdose problems, which left her fighting for her life last year.

Recently Lovato celebrated six months sober following her overdose last July. She continued to blast people who made fun of her addiction and near death after she made the 21 Savage memes post.

Before deleting her account, Lovato wrote, “[f]–k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore.”

Later, on her Instagram story, the “Cool For The Summer” songstress explained, “[w]asn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke…not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone.”

As for the rapper, his attorney Dina LaPolt explained that they’re working to clear up the situation. However, ICE revealed that they believe 21 Savage’s public persona is fake and that they specifically targeted him as a convicted felon who is unlawfully in the U.S.