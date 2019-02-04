Did Lisa Vanderpump Steal PUMP From NeNe Leakes? Source Claims She Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ To ‘RHOA’ Star

Lisa Vanderpump is accused of tricking NeNe Leakes into thinking the property was a 'piece of crap.'

Sources close to Lisa Vanderpump are speaking out after a controversial interview from NeNe Leakes.

After the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Jenny McCarthy on her Sirius XM radio show that Vanderpump convinced her not to buy the Santa Monica Boulevard location where her hotspot PUMP now resides, an insider linked to the landlord of PUMP told the Daily Mail that Vanderpump did “nothing wrong.”

“The landlord of the SUR headquarters is the same landlord as the Pump Restaurant, so the Vanderpumps were well aware of this premises as it sits on the most prominent corner of West Hollywood and had been available for years,” the source explained.

According to the insider, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, weren’t informed about the property by Leakes. Instead, they were well aware of its existence as they’ve always kept an eye out for potential restaurant spaces in the area of West Hollywood.

The source also pointed out that it was suspicious that Leakes waited until now to share her accusations against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

‘It bewilders us that these egregious claims have surfaced six years later,” the insider said.

Lisa Vanderpump purchased PUMP years ago and opened the restaurant’s doors in May 2014.

Vanderpump was targeted by NeNe Leakes at the end of last week on The Jenny McCarthy Show. During the appearance, Leakes slammed her fellow Real Housewives star for doing “some real foul s**t to me.”

Leakes said that during her time living in Los Angeles with husband Gregg Leakes, which took place when she was starring on NBC’s The New Normal, she and Gregg were driving around Los Angeles and came across the restaurant space. Although the Leakes family considered purchasing the restaurant and opening it as their own, Leakes said she was talked out of doing so by the Los Angeles-based restaurateur who warned her about the alleged “piece of crap” property.

“[Lisa] said, “Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it, darling,”‘ Leakes explained. “She talked me off of it and then went and got it. … That’s so f***ed up.”

While Vanderpump has been on social media in the days since Leakes’ allegations against her were shared, she has not yet responded to claims of stealing PUMP from her fellow reality star.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.