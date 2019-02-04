Kendall Jenner Gets Wet In The Bathtub For Sultry New Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner is showing off a whole lot of skin for a new photo.

Kendall Jenner is showing off her curves in a new snap from her risqué photoshoot for Vogue Italia. The Italian edition of the high-fashion magazine shared a look at one of the sultry photos from the shoot on Instagram on February 3, which showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealing a serious amount of skin as she posed in the bathtub.

The shot featured Kylie Jenner’s older sister enjoying a bubble bath while sporting retro-inspired hair and makeup, including heavy eyeliner and her long brunette hair piled on top of her head.

Though she was giving fans a look at a pretty serious amount of skin as she took a dip in the water, Jenner was still clothed as she hit the tub. The supermodel was rocking her lingerie for the professional shoot, sporting a bright green bra underneath a baby pink satin dress.

She then lay on her back in the bath while surrounded by large conch shells.

In the caption, the magazine confirmed that Jenner’s issue will be on newsstands from February 5 while they also revealed the name of the pretty risqué photo shoot as being titled “OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall” before listing the team who got the star looking so glam.

But the bathtub photo isn’t the first glimpse at the reality star’s latest shoot fans have been treated to over the past few days.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, another seriously risqué nude photo taken from the Vogue Italia shoot and posted online ahead of the magazine’s release showed Jenner showing off her booty for the camera as she posed in nothing but yellow rubber gloves and a pair of white high heels.

Over the weekend, the Inquisitr shared that Kendall described the photo shoot as being one of her favorites she’s ever done as she shared a look at the cover on her Instagram account.

She then added that she couldn’t wait for her millions of fans to see some of the other photos from the magazine and added that it was a “dream come true” to pose for the Italian publication.

But despite having no problem showing off some serious skin for the world now, Jenner has been candid in the past about not always being so comfortable with her body.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Per Heat, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister admitted back in 2015 that she felt like an “outcast” and as though she didn’t fit in after struggling with acne that left her feeling extremely self-conscious.

“Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem,” Kendall shared at the time. “I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.”