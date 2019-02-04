Salma Hayek Goes Makeup Free & Shows Off Gray Hair In New Photo

Salma's proudly showing off her bare face and her gray hairs in a very candid selfie.

Salma Hayek is showing off her gray hair and her makeup-free face in a new photo shared to her Instagram account on February 3. Proving that she’s most definitely a natural beauty in the very candid snap, the 52-year-old star kept things au naturale as she told her millions of followers that she was “proud” to show her natural self.

The stunning photo showed the actress with her long dark hair flowing down in natural waves while a few silver streaks could be seen amidst her black tresses. Salma, who was posing for fans while getting back to nature and spending some time outdoors, was also going bare-faced as she proved that she’s most definitely a natural beauty.

In the caption of the stripped-back selfie, the star admitted that she was “proud” to pose without her usual super glamorous hair and makeup look and had no problem revealing her “white hair” to the world in a message posted in both English and her native language, Spanish.

Fans were quick to praise the mom of one in the comments section for keeping it so real as she flaunted her flaw-free bare face and naturally wavy hair for all to see, as thousands of Instagram users shared sweet messages praising her for her body confidence.

“Women’s pride! You make us proud! #latina,” one fan told the star alongside an emoji with two hearts for eyes. Another then used a red heart emoji as they told Hayek, “You are real beauty!”

“This is what you call aging gracefully,” a third commented.

Prior to going makeup free and revealing her grays, Salma has been proudly showing off her amazing body on social media over the past few weeks as she soaked up the sun during a tropical vacation in a number of pretty skimpy swimsuits.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Hayek flaunted her insane curves in a skin-baring, animal-print bikini as she lay on her front on the ocean while enjoying some downtime at the beach.

She then opted to ditch the bikini entirely for another sultry video she shared with her millions of followers from her vacation time.

The Inquisitr reported that the clip showed Salma enjoying a bath outdoors as she moved her head around underneath a running faucet while flaunting her bare back to the world with nothing but a gold chain on her body.

Cary Penny / Getty Images

Hayek previously joked as she entered her 50s that she doesn’t feel the need to look uber-glamorous all the time since she married her husband François-Henri Pinault a decade ago in 2009.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50-years-old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” Hayek told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine, per E! News, in a 2017 interview. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”