Tom Brady Gets A Kiss From Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen After Super Bowl Win

It may have been Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl appearance (and sixth win), but his wife Gisele Bundchen looked prouder than ever as she rushed to the pitch to plant a kiss on her husband’s lips right after the match ended. The New England Patriots quarterback helped his team beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Sunday’s anticipated game, which ended up becoming the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

But that didn’t stop his Brazilian supermodel and their children, Jack, Benny, and Vivian, from proudly embracing and kissing the 41-year-old NFL star. Brady’s mother, Galynn, who battled and successfully beat breast cancer in 2016, was also there to support her son as he helped his team take their sixth Lombardi Trophy home. As reported by the Daily Mail, Brady said he was looking forward to spending time with his family after throwing for 262 yards to win the coveted title.

“I can’t wait to spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife. I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us,” he told CBS’s Jim Nantz while holding his adorable daughter Vivian.

The NFL star has vowed to return for his 20th season this year and has previously said he plans on playing football until he turns 45 — which means there’s a chance this isn’t Brady’s last Super Bowl. When asked how he remained motivated to come back for yet another season, he happily pointed to his teammates, as well as their families and friends celebrating after the match.

“Look at this. How could this not motivate you?”

This win of his breaks a record tie with former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Haley, who had five Super Bowl victories under his belt. And by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most SB wins by any NFL team.

Maroon 5 headlined the game’s halftime show, which has been surrounded by controversy after several artists, including Rihanna, turned down the chance to perform in support for Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers player found himself without a team after kneeling down during the national anthem in protest against alleged police brutality toward the black community and other minorities. The halftime performance also saw cameos from rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, with legendary singer Gladys Knight belting out the “Star Spangled Banner” at the beginning of the match.