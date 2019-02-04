Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Watches Dad Travis Scott At The Super Bowl In Adorable Video

Stormi couldn't get enough of her dad during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster was clearly loving seeing her dad perform the halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl alongside Maroon 5 and rapper Big Boi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star uploaded the sweetest video of little Stormi watching her dad live from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, on the TV to her Instagram account as they both watched together.

Stormi, who celebrated her first birthday last week on February 1, adorably cooed as she gazed up at her dad when he took to the makeshift stage in the middle of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the New England Patriots won over the Los Angeles Rams.

Travis appeared during the halftime show to perform his track “Sicko Mode” alongside the band and his fellow rapper. Little Stormi looked to be transfixed by seeing her dad on the screen as he rapped for the world while surrounded by fire.

Jenner’s little girl was sporting a bright multi-colored tie-dye hoodie with the hood up as she watched her dad perform for the world in the southern state, while the reality star told her impressive 125 million followers on the social media site that seeing Stormi gazing at the screen during the sporting event was a “priceless” moment for her as a mom.

The cute video has already been viewed more than 10 million times on the social media site in the first 10 hours since Kylie uploaded it for the world to see. It’s also gained more than 2.9 million likes from Instagram users across the globe.

The sweet peek inside Jenner’s life as a mom comes shortly after Kim Kardashian’s little sister gushed over baby Stormi while celebrating her turning 1-year-old.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar last week, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared a gushing message for her baby girl and also gave fans a look inside Stormi’s lavish first birthday party just days before Travis was front and center at the Super Bowl on February 4.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” Kendall Jenner’s younger sister wrote on social media in celebration of her baby girl’s big day.

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world,” Kylie then continued in the message to her and Travis’s daughter. “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

The accompanying snap showed the 1-year-old standing next to a wall of full of teddy bears.