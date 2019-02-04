Princess Eugenie Drops Pregnancy Clue On Instagram, Alleges ‘Express’

Royal fans are buzzing over the possibility that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, could be expecting their first child this year after the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson left a clue on her official Instagram.

The couple, who wed in October 2018, had been together more than seven years before making their love official at the same chapel where the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place just five months earlier in May of the same year. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Express reported that fans of the royal family are happily awaiting baby news from the newlyweds. This would be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who divorced in May 1996.

The buzz came on January 22 after Eugenie took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her husband and penned the caption, “#tbt to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement. What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.”

While that in and of itself is not an “official” baby announcement, according to a royal expert, it is only a matter of time before the couple confirms the big news for this one reason in particular.

Royal author Robert Jobson said in a statement to Express, “The royals do tend to have babies quite soon after they are married.”

The author then explained the timing of the announcements of royal baby news for other members of the royal family in years past.

Jobson explained that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their first child this spring, reportedly conceived within three months of becoming man and wife.

He also noted that Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also waited three months before becoming pregnant with her uncle, Prince Charles. Prince Charles would later marry Diana Spencer in July of 1981. The couple announced their first pregnancy with Prince William, four months after tying the knot.

Prince William would go on to marry his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton. The royal couple wed in April of 2011 but seemed to break the royal tradition of a quick pregnancy, announcing that they were expecting their first child, Prince George, in December of 2012.

In fact, Princess Eugenie’s own mother, Sarah Ferguson, also took her time and enjoyed her young marriage to Prince Andrew, welcoming their first child, Princess Beatrice, in August of 1988. The couple wed in July 1986.

During a recent event Ferguson attended in Cologne, Germany, she shot down any reports of her daughter’s pregnancy by telling reporters, per Woman & Home, “Oh don’t be ridiculous. I’m sorry you should not have asked this.”