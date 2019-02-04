Kelly Ripa Goes Makeup Free In Steamy Beach Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa, 48, is going without makeup during a trip to the beach with a shirtless Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa ditched the makeup as she took a fun trip to the beach with her husband of 22 years Mark Consuelos. In a steamy photo posted to her Instagram account on February 3, Hollywood Life reports that the 48-year-old mom of three was showing off her fresh bare face as she enjoyed a sweet embrace by the ocean with the Riverdale actor.

The adorable photo showed a shirtless Mark giving his wife a hug from behind as they enjoyed a romantic trip to the beach together.

Kelly – who’s based in New York City for Live with Kelly and Ryan while her husband spends much of his time in Vancouver, Canada, where he films Riverdale – wrote in the caption that the adorable picture was actually taken last weekend when they were able to spend some rare time together.

The former All My Children star joked with her more than 2 million followers that it was a whole week ago that they were enjoying the warmth and able to spend a whole 24 hours together in the sunnier climes of Mexico.

Kelly revealed that they were enjoying a romantic vacation in Los Cabos while she also added the hashtag #Daddy in reference to her hunky 47-year-old husband.

Ripa and Consuelos have certainly made no secret of their love for one another after more than two decades of marriage and three children together, particularly when it comes to social media.

As reported by the Inquisitr last week, Kelly proved that she’s most definitely still very hot for her husband as she left a pretty raunchy comment on one of his Instagram photos.

After Consuelos revealed on his own Instagram page that he’d be taking over Riverdale‘s official account for the day, a very excited Ripa commented, “Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Prior to that, she posted a very suggestive comment back in March about her husband after a troll accused the actor of being short.

As the Inquisitr noted at the time, Kelly clapped back at a hater who said that Mark was trying to look taller than he is by telling them that “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”

But while many fans seem to love the star’s very honest and very public passion for her husband, it turns out that not everyone’s such a fan.

Ripa admitted last year that her and Consuelos’s PDA actually “disgusts” their eldest two children.

“So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean… We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!'” she told Us Weekly back in November of 21-year-old Michael and 17-year-old Lola.

However, it turns out that their 15-year-old son Joaquin doesn’t mind his parents showing off their love for one another quite as much.

“He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet,” Ripa said of their youngest son. “They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming. I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!'”