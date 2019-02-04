‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Video Spoilers: ‘The Biggest Threat’ To Reese Is Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of February 4 teases that even though Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) is leaving, he will be leaving a trail of burning questions behind. The B&B promo on Twitter, entitled “The Biggest Threat,” shows how Reese’s dirty secret is about to be exposed. Even more shocking is that it appears as if Reese’s very own daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will uncover the truth.

Florence Wants Facts And Figures on Bold and the Beautiful

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) realized the full extent of her crimes last week. But this does not stop her from asking Reese how much he is benefitting from faking Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby’s death.

“How much money are you getting for her?”

Steffy Forrester Keeps Falling In Love

In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) seems to be falling in love with a daughter she believes to be hers. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video clip shows Steffy showering Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) with love.

“I knew that you belonged with me.”

Steffy is obviously smitten with the little girl, as is her grandmother Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). When the news breaks that Steffy’s daughter is actually Hope’s Beth, Steffy will be left heartbroken.

Steffy and Liam spend time with Phoebe today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/kJ8vz18TQV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 1, 2019

Xander Stands By Zoe

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has seen a new side to his once-clingy ex-girlfriend. When her father appeared out of the blue, Xander began to understand Zoe’s backstory and why she is so afraid of being abandoned.

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video clip shows that Xander and Zoe will discuss why her father has suddenly left. Xander says, “You think something shady is going on.” Of course, Zoe has been saying that her father has been acting strangely for months.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe gets emotional when Reese announces plans for his immediate future. pic.twitter.com/FY5ynn2jgR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 4, 2019

Zoe Buckingham Confronts Flo Fulton On Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe won’t be satisfied with the answers that her father gave her. When Reese leaves Los Angeles, Zoe will head to his apartment in search of some clues, per the Inquisitr.

She will find Flo still at the apartment since Reese asked her to stay until his lease expired. However, Flo will dodge all Zoe’s questions, which will leave the model frustrated.

“Why are you asking me all of these questions about this?”

But it appears as if Zoe will somehow find out that there is a tie between Flo and Steffy’s Forrester’s baby. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that she will return to the apartment on Friday, February 8 to get to the bottom of how Flo’s baby and Steffy are linked.

“I need to know what’s going on, and I need to know how it involves Steffy Forrester’s baby.”