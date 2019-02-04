Rob Gronkowski And Camille Kostek Celebrate Patriots’ Super Bowl Win With An Adorable Kiss

Camille Kostek glowed with pride after her boyfriend and his team won the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday.

The model took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her and Rob Gronkowski smooching after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. Camille documented the whole match on social media and was even heard gradually losing her voice after cheering so much on her beloved team, for which she used to be a cheerleader.

In the photo, the two lovebirds are seen cozying up and sharing a kiss while standing in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, after the Patriots snatched their sixth Super Bowl title, adding to their already impressive dynasty. Both Camille and Gronk are wearing a “Super Bowl champions” baseball cap, and the NFL star sports the “champions” t-shirt as well. And while he was still wearing most of his football gear, Camille proved how much of a supportive girlfriend she is by wearing a denim jacket with her beau’s name across the back, as well as his team number. She completed the look with a pair of black latex pants, as well as black knee-high boots. In the picture’s caption, she said that Gronk tasted “like a champion.”

Through her Insta stories, Camille also posted several videos of both the match itself and the halftime show, which was headlined by Maroon 5 and saw cameos from Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott and fellow rapper Big Boi. She shared a video that showed her and other Pats supporters celebrating the win when the match ended, with Camille smiling broadly and saying “I can’t wait to hug you Rob!” Shortly after, she was on the pitch next to her beau, and they all watched as Tom Brady held the trophy and gave a speech. But while the team enjoyed their success, NFL fans across the world were not impressed with this year’s much-anticipated game, which was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, with the Patriots beating the L.A. Rams 13-3.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model then headed to one of the after-parties in Atlanta, where Snoop Dogg was performing. That is no surprise, considering lots of celebrities flocked to the city to appear and perform at different events during the course of Super Bowl week. Camille seemed to be having a great time while still enjoying the feeling of seeing her boyfriend take home one of sports’ most coveted prizes, as she shared a photo of the bash and captioned it “party of champions.”