Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Couples Moment With Nick Jonas On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is perhaps one of the more glamorous personalities on Instagram, often sharing photos of herself in incredible dresses and impeccable makeup. But she’s just like everyone else at the end of the day, and wants to just cuddle with her husband.

Her newest post shows a sweet couples moment between her and Nick, as she lays cozied up with him on a sofa. Priyanka appeared to be asleep, as Nick might have been watching TV with his arms around her, and a drink in his left hand. The actress sported a simple white robe, while Jonas looked casual in a white T-shirt and black pants.

With that being said, Chopra has been sharing some equally adorable photos with Nick in some sophisticated outfits. For example, two days ago, she shared a group photo from a Learning Lab Adventures event. Priyanka glowed in a multi-colored dress with a halter-cut neckline. It included lace and sheer panels, along with glittery fabric with pops of light purple and soft orange colors. On the other hand, Jonas looked sharp in a tuxedo.

And prior to that, on January 11, Priyanka shared a sweet photo as the two had their arms around each other and held each other’s hand. The two looked into each other’s eyes, as Chopra rocked a strapless white dress with blue floral accents, and Nick looked sharp in a light orange suit.

Priyanka opened up to Glamour about what it’s been like for her to reach a global audience through her career.

“Kids from all over — not just Indians — come talk to me. I met this Dominican girl the other day who said, ‘Everyone tells me that I look like you.’ She gave me a hug, and said, ‘You gave me the strength to stand up onstage and give a presentation in school on where I came from.'”

Moreover, she noted that she came to live in America after visiting her aunt and cousins for a summer vacation. After seeing how laid back school was with no uniforms, and also sizing up the education required, she thought that grades would be no problem.

“I sat with my mom, and I’m like, ‘I want to go to school here. Mausi’s okay with it.’ I shuttled between my aunt and uncle. I lived in Iowa, then New York, then Indianapolis, and then Boston,” Chopra noted. And the rest is history, with her fairy tale wedding to Nick lending to their status as one of the fan favorite power couples in the entertainment industry.