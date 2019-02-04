Jussie Smollett Describes Himself As The ‘Gay Tupac’ After First Appearance Since Attack

Last week, Jussie Smollett’s attack sparked a media firestorm. The Empire star’s family members, friends, and fans took to social media to offer words of comfort. Even celebrities close to Jussie shared their reactions to the disheartening encounter. Since the attack occurred, Jussie has been relatively silent, but on Saturday, February 2, he finally decided to speak out about the incident.

According to Bossip, Jussie Smollett decided to take the stage at Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Initially, there were security concerns about the performance and multiple reports suggested Jussie would not perform. However, he found the strength to do so. He made it clear that it was important to him to make the first public appearance since the attack because he refused to let the enemy win.

During his performance, he spoke about the attack. Jussie also thanked fans for their ongoing support. “The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I’m okay,” Jussie confirmed.

“I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with you all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherf***ers win.”

Jussie Smollett continued with more details about the injuries he suffered. In an attempt to clear up some of the rumors, Jussie stated that his ribs were bruised and not cracked as previous reports suggested. He also went on to share an interesting comparison. The singer/actor revealed he fought back during the attack and described himself as the “gay Tupac.”

The reference has caught the attention of fans everywhere. Many have taken to social media to share their reactions to Jussie’s words. While some have criticized him for the comparison, other fans admitted they understand his perspective.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Jussie Smollett. The Chicago Police Department has released a few details about the attack. Initially, reports only centered on Jussie’s statements but now there is reportedly surveillance footage that shows the two masked suspects. When they approached Jussie, they reportedly spewed derogatory slurs before attacking him, putting a noose-like rope around his neck and pouring bleach on him. Now, investigators are working to piece together the rest of the details to locate the suspects.

A couple of days after the attack, Jussie broke his silence with a positive statement. He said, “So, I will always stand for love, I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love and I hope you will all stand with me.”

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. However, the Chicago Police Department has yet to identify the suspects involved.