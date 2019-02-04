Super Bowl Food Favorites Vary From State To State According To Google

A study showed that fans of the losing team tend to consume more calories, too.

As Super Bowl party hosts began food prepping in time for the big game, Google tracked exactly what they were searching for to fill their treat-laden table with. Guests wanting to bring a snack along to a friend’s house likely added to these search results, some of which were awfully surprising.

Google Trends pieced together a list of the most googled snacks by state. Some items are expected, such as the deliciously spicy buffalo chicken dip most searched for by Connecticut residents and football cupcakes from fans in Hawaii.

But a few other states’ Google results yielded some weird food options for what one might imagine being placed on the table at a football party, such as lentil soup in Montana, fried rice in Indiana, Irish stew in Iowa, and pea and peppercorn mash out of New Mexico.

According to neuroscientist Rachel Herz, author of Why You Eat What You Eat, how your team performs during the Super Bowl also influences what you eat, even if your state’s most googled food item is sitting on the table waiting for you to gobble it up.

“Many, many chickens die for the Super Bowl, and it’s estimated that people consume, in the four to five hours of the game alone, 2,400 calories,” Herz told National Public Radio.

Looking for #SuperBowl food inspiration? Check out what each state is searching for!https://t.co/KrYmqd2sOB pic.twitter.com/G6YYejsbVX — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 2, 2019

Herz cited a study that followed the eating habits of an estimated 700 American football fans residing in major U.S. cities from 2004-2005. In the cities where a home team lost on a regularly scheduled Sunday night NFL game, the study revealed a 16 percent increase in the consumption of high-calorie, high-fat processed foods such as pizza and pastries on the following Monday.

“This was a study done specifically looking at both NFL scores and the degree of fandom. So this is especially the case with more committed fans, for more important games — and obviously, the Super Bowl is one of them. And [the effect was most pronounced] when there is a tight spread and the two teams are well matched in terms of rivalry. [In those cases, consumption of comfort foods spiked by 28 percent.],” Herz said.

The opposite is true for the winning side. Even though they’ve heartily snacked throughout the game, thrilled for their team’s success, they actually ate less high-calorie, high-fat foods the Monday after game day.

Below is a run-down of the most googled food items for the Super Bowl according to Google Trends.

Alabama: White chicken chili

Alaska: Nachos

Arizona: Cake

Arkansas: Fried chicken wings

California: Baked chicken breast

Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup

Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake

Washington, D.C.: Bagel pigs in a blanket

Florida: Cake

Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip

Hawaii: Football cupcakes

Idaho: Salads

Illinois: Jalapeno poppers

Indiana: Fried rice

Iowa: Irish stew

Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky: Taco salad

Louisiana: Cupcakes

Maine: Paella

Maryland: Pizza

Massachusetts: Gluten-free pretzels

Michigan: Pizza

Minnesota: Tacos

Mississippi: Granola bars

Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup

Montana: Lentil soup

Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket

Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes

New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash

New York: Spinach dip

North Carolina: Cobb salad

North Dakota: Baked nachos

Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup

Oregon: Banana bread

Pennsylvania: Chicken wings

Rhode Island: 7-layer dip

South Carolina: Turkey chili

South Dakota: Cupcakes

Tennessee: Cake

Texas: Spinach dip

Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies

Vermont: Lasagna

Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Washington: Cakes

West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming: Cakes