Ja Rule Finally Speaks Out About Incriminating Fyre Festival After Scathing Documentary Airs

Last year, rapper Ja Rule found himself at the center of controversy due to the financial fiasco surrounding the infamous Fyre Festival. The luxury music event had gained such notoriety that social media users were comparing it to the ever-popular Coachella. But unfortunately, the Fyre Festival didn’t live up to the expectations. In fact, the event reportedly became a nightmare that ultimately left many festival goers stranded on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. Vendors were reportedly not paid and some festival goers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on tickets alone.

Ja Rule – whose real name is Jeffery Atkins – and his business partner, tech entrepreneur, Billy McFarland, faced heightened pressure. In fact, McFarland is now facing fraud charges in connection with the faulty festival. As expected, social media users have had scathing opinions of Ja Rule. Following the premiere of the Netflix documentary about the Fyre Festival, the famed rapped has been trolled all over social networks. Now, first the first time, Ja Rule is breaking his silence in response to the documentary.

Over the weekend, Ja Rule took to social media with a colorful response to the Fyre Festival madness. He made it clear he was aware of the situation and how fans might feel. Then, he encouraged them to spew expletives at him, reports the Jasmine Brand.

“I know you all been watching a lot of documentaries and sh*t. Y’all might be a little mad at a n*gga, I’m here to say sorry. I want y’all to repeat after me. Get it out your f*cking system, we not going to do this sh*t for the rest of the year. Now get your m*therf*cking middle fingers up.”

The latest news follows a string of reports with details about Ja Rule and Billy McFarland’s involvement in the festival. Despite the incriminating accusations against Ja Rule, he has always maintained his innocence. Back in April of 2017, Ja Rule also released a statement addressing the reports about the Fyre Festival. At the time, there was speculation Ja Rule and McFarland intentionally scammed festival goers and vendors. However, he insisted that wasn’t the case. He also went a step further to ensure everyone would be reimbursed.