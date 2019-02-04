Jennifer Lopez Pens Heartfelt Message To Alex Rodriguez As They Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong for quite some time – two years to be exact. In fact, things are going so well, Jennifer Lopez decided to dote on the man in her life with a heartfelt message she sent to him on social media.

According to Hollywood Life, on Sunday, February 3, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their second anniversary. With a candid photo of her and the former MLB star, an ecstatic J-Lo took to social media to reflect on their relationship. J-Lo described their evolving romance as “two years of fun and adventures.” Then, she dived a bit deeper with more details about their whirlwind romance.

“Two years of laughter, two years of fun and adventures, of excitement and growing and learning, of true friendship, and so much love!!!” Jennifer gushed.

“You make my world a more beautiful safe and stale place..in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways, reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…our time…”

Check out Jennifer Lopez’s full post below.

The latest news follows a string of reports about another one of Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram posts. Last week, the actress/singer/dancer shocked fans with a striking photo that showcased her stunning figure and rock-hard abs. As expected, J-Lo received tons of compliments from her adoring fans but the one compliment that turned heads happened to be from her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs. In response to Jennifer Lopez’s post, Diddy simply wrote, “OMG” with heart emojis.

While it’s been 20 years since J-Lo and Diddy were an item, his comment made fans wonder if he was interested in rekindling his previous romance with her. However, it didn’t take long for the speculation to end. Almost immediately after Diddy commented, Alex Rodriguez chimed in to make his existence known. Then an insider close to Diddy also released a statement. The insider claims Diddy was only giving J-Lo a well-deserved compliment on her figure. It was also confirmed that Diddy has no desire to try and approach his ex since she’s in a healthy relationship.

From the looks of it, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share mutual feelings about their relationship and it doesn’t look like anyone will be able to tear them apart.