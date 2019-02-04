Olivia Culpo Bares Midriff & Flaunts Long Legs In Thigh-High Red Boots On Instagram

Olivia Culpo shared one of her chic outfits with her fans on Instagram. It consisted of a black high-necked, long-sleeved crop top with red accents on the arms. She combined that with a black, high-waisted pair of shorts and a striking pair of red thigh-high boots. Even her backdrop played into the black-and-red color story, as the room she was standing in front of had black walls, plush black leather sofas and a black coffee table. The photo was geo-tagged in Austin, Texas.

It seems like Culpo recently arrived in Texas, considering that her second-newest post was geo-tagged Los Angeles, California. That post showed off her little black dress, which had a plunge cut in the front and an asymmetrical hem. She accessorized with a silver sash belt, and carried a sparkly, round purse in her right hand. Olivia completed the look with silver, closed-toe heels.

The post referenced her collection at Express, which features some fun and sophisticated clothing. This includes athleisure wear like track jackets and crop T-shirts, as well as more glamorous items like sheath tube and sequin dresses. The clothing ranges from around $35 to over $100, so there’s something for every budget. The collection includes pieces modeled by Olivia, plus others modeled by others.

And previously, Culpo opened up to L’Officiel about how she manages her busy schedule. After all, in addition to maintaining her Instagram account, modeling, acting, and being a TV host, there’s plenty on her plate at any given time.

“It all boils down to mind over matter; taking it one day at a time and not letting myself get so overwhelmed. It’s important not to waste time worrying about things that haven’t happened yet. I also find that exercise, meditation, and taking breaks every once in a while are really helpful.”

Plus, considering her prior success as Miss Universe 2012, it’s interesting to hear how her beauty routine has evolved.

“These days, I’m more open to taking risks and trying new things such as LED light therapy. I’m also more attuned to what my body tells me. It’s important to realize that skincare comes from the inside out and that skin damage is the number one cause of aging,” she said.

While it’s not uncommon for models to think more about aging than regular folks, Olivia is only 26-years-old right now and naturally looks youthful as ever. But with careful consideration of her beauty regimen, she’s probably going to look great for decades to come.