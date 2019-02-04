American Fitness model Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Well-Toned Posterior In New Instagram Photo

American Fitness model and social media personality Sommer Ray is best known for her sultry, bikini pictures on Instagram, but even when she doesn’t expose much skin, the posts still become an instant hit among her 19.9 million fans and followers.

On Sunday, the model took to her Instagram and posted a picture wherein she was featured posing with her mother – Shannon Ray – who appears to be as fit as her sexy daughter. In the snap, Sommer donned a printed black-and-red sports bra that she paired with a pair of matching gym shorts and finished her attire with red trainers. In terms of her beauty looks, Sommer tied her hair into a high ponytail and decided to stay makeup-free which made her look even sexier.

Sommer’s mom wore a somewhat similar outfit but went for pants instead of shorts and finished her look with a pair of white trainers. According to the caption, the chic, workout outfits were from Sommer’s own clothing line, called the Sommer Ray Collection. The hottie motivated her fans to purchase the outfits and said that when her 54-year-old mom can look so hot wearing it, anyone can pull off that look. She also announced that the clothes were introduced into the collection only last month and are available for purchase through the shop’s official Instagram page.

Those who follow Sommer on Instagram must be aware that the model has a background in bodybuilding and her fit body testify to that. And not only the model is a bodybuilder herself, but according to an article by Galore, her parents were also associated with the industry.

The stunner said in the article that her parents are her biggest role models and she is thankful to them for their love, support and the foundation that they have provided for her in fitness.

In the same interview, Sommer revealed that she works out at least four to five times a week and added that she loves all types of exercises that can help her isolate her glutes. And when asked about how she stays motivated, both in terms of her fitness schedule as well as other endeavors, Sommer said the following.

“I feel that people lose motivation when they get motivated for the wrong reasons. Girls may want to workout for that summer bod, or after going through a bad breakup. But I always make sure my motivation comes from the intent of my wanting to better myself.”

The model also revealed that apart from her clothing line, she has also launched a fitness app called Evolve.