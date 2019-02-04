Super Bowl LIII Could Become The Lowest-Scoring Super Bowl In History

At the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots were tied, 3-3, with both teams engaged in a defensive chess match and unable to score a touchdown against the opposing defense. Could this end up as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the game’s 52-year history? Even with the Patriots scoring the game’s first touchdown eight minutes into the fourth quarter, there’s a very good chance as of this writing that it would.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the event’s history took place in 1973, when the Miami Dolphins completed their historic undefeated season by defeating the Washington Redskins, 14-7. That’s good for a combined total of 21 points, or eight more than the 13 combined points the Patriots and Rams have scored thus far. And quite fittingly, this was a Super Bowl where a defensive player, Dolphins safety Jake Scott, won MVP honors at the end of the game for coming up with two interceptions against the Redskins’ offense.

While Scott had two interceptions to earn himself Super Bowl MVP honors back in 1973, it wasn’t like the Dolphins were able to directly take advantage of them, as recalled by Fansided‘s Dawn of the Dawg.

“Neither of Scott’s [interceptions] were capitalized on by the Dolphins as they went three-and-out on the first trip. The last interception was wasted even more. The Redskins had driven all the way down to Miami’s 10-yard-line where Scott picked off Billy Kilmer and ran 55 yards to the Washington 48-yard-line. But even with the favorable field position, Miami’s drive stalled, [and] their field goal was blocked.”

This is historically dull. The lowest-scoring SB in history is VII, when Washington won 14-7. https://t.co/fahxX7cNd5 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) February 4, 2019

As low-scoring as Super Bowl LIII has been so far, this year’s “Big Game” won’t go down as having the lowest-scoring half in the event’s history. According to ESPN, this record was set in 1975, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings combined to score just two points in Super Bowl IX. This was, however, at the end of the first half, as the Steelers outscored the Vikings, 14-6, in the second half to win the game by a score of 16-6.

With less than five minutes remaining before Super Bowl LIII goes into the books, the chances are still looking good for the Patriots and the Rams to break the record the Dolphins and Redskins set 46 years ago. Still, there’s always the outside chance either team could make a few big plays to put more points on the board and help New England and Los Angeles avoid setting a record for futility.

UPDATE 10:09 p.m. ET: With the New England Patriots defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, and both teams combining for 16 points, Super Bowl LIII is officially the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.