Rami Malek Unrecognizable In Baffling Throwback Photo Shared By Rachel Bilson

Many found the photo so baffling they weren't even sure if it was really Rami Malek.

Rachel Bilson shocked her 1.1 million followers when she posted a fun throwback picture of herself and a nearly unrecognizable Rami Malek on her Instagram a few days ago.

The post featured a photo of Bilson and Malek standing together on a crowded street, arms around one another with giddy smiles on their faces. In this flashback photo straight from the ’90s, Bilson wore her dark tresses in waves and sported a bright red lip color.

Her friend, Malek wore a dark corduroy jacket over a white t-shirt. The Golden Globe winner also wore gel-spiked hair and finished off the ensemble with a large, very retro thick gold chain.

Bilson, now 37, couldn’t help but poke fun at her friend’s gold chain necklace in the caption.

The fun throwback post from Bilson’s account comes just a few weeks before the Bohemian Rhapsody film frontman finds out whether he will be taking home a second industry award for his epic portrayal of late Queen vocalist, Freddie Mercury.

Malek has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in the 2018 film. The world is currently waiting to see if the 37-year-old actor will take home an Oscar in 2019.

Malek and Bilson’s friendship goes way back. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two have been pals since high school. Both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. It was a very star-studded year at that high school as Bring it On actress Kirsten Dunst was also a classmate of theirs.

Oddly enough, fans of Bilson and Malek did seem to have an opinion about whether the smiling teen in the photo was indeed Rami Malek or his identical twin brother, Sami.

According to Page Six , many felt that the picture was almost unrecognizable prompting some fans to question the photo. Readers went back and forth on the topic in the comment section.

One user even said “U sure its not sami??? we need the bros to help us here,” indicating that one of the two should pop in and clarify.

#RachelBilson shared a high school throwback photo with #RamiMalek, but people are convinced it's not him. ???? https://t.co/urNNSG6oly — InStyle (@InStyle) February 1, 2019

The news outlet also says that while the only confirmation that the subject in the photo is indeed Rami and not his twin brother is Rachel’s tag, it’s not so farfetched to think that it actually might be his brother.

The identical twins were notorious for playing tricks on each other as youngsters, switching places and impersonating one another. In fact, back in 2015, Malek sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel and revealed that he once attended a college course for his brother who couldn’t attend that day.