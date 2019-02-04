Damon Wayans Jr. To Executive Produce Upcoming Queer Series ‘Glamorous’

It was recently announced that the CW had ordered a pilot for a new queer series, with Damon Wayans Jr. expected to serve as an executive producer, according to a report from TV Line. The drama series, Glamorous, will follow “a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company…whose products he previously panned on YouTube.”

The potential series would be the first of its kind since it centers a character that isn’t typically the focus of TV sitcoms. The series will be penned by Jordon Nardino, who is known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, and Desperate Housewives. Nardino will also be executive producing with Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes entertainment.

The CW seems to be making an effort to be more inclusive this year, as it is currently working on a Batwoman series with Ruby Rose playing the lead role. Rose’s Batwoman character will be the first openly gay superhero character, as previously reported by Inquisitr. The network is also the home of TV’s first transgender superhero character played by a trans actress on Supergirl.

While Glamorous definitely marks a significant move by the network but many were unhappy with Wayans Jr. being a part of the project after a host of anti-LGBTQ+ tweets from the actor’s past surfaced. The now-deleted tweets were reportedly posted in 2010, 2011, and 2016, according to a report from Out. In one of the tweets, the actor used the term “tranny b*tch” and in another tweet, he wrote that “being on the road during the day sucks tranny balls!”

After being criticized for his past tweets, the actor has issued an apology, according to a report from Deadline.

“When I was a young comic trying to find my voice, I made some immature and hurtful tweets that I deeply regret at the expense of the LGBTQ community,” Wayans Jr. wrote in a statement. “When I tweeted those comments, almost 10 years ago, I was unaware of the emotional impact they could have. I am not excusing that behavior but that is not who I am today.”

Wayans Jr. went on to say that his company, Two Shakes entertainment, was founded with the goal of “pursuing protagonists who don’t traditionally get to be at the center of a show and bringing their stories to the screen.”

He also said he now knows better and will do better.

The actor was most recently seen appearing in Happy Together on CBS.