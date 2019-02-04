Behati Prinsloo Proudly Supports Adam Levine During Super Bowl Half Time Show

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo stood on the sidelines to cheer on Adam Levine as he and the rest of Maroon 5 performed the Super Bowl half time show.

Adam Levine along with his fellow band mates of Maroon 5 where awarded the coveted opportunity to perform during the Super Bowl LIII half time show. Thousands of adoring fans cheered on Levine as he took the stage, but among them was a very special lady, his wife. Behati Prinsloo, Levine’s wife of five years, proudly cheered her husband on from the sidelines, according to People.

Levine married Victoria Secret model Prinsloo in 2014. Together, the couple shares two young daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. Prinsloo recently opened up in a candid interview about the postpartum depression she suffered following the birth of her first daughter Dusty, who is now 2-years-old. As a supermodel, she felt immense pressure to get back into shape after giving birth and struggled to regain what she felt like a normal life. With the support of family and friends, she managed to get through the difficult time. She found postpartum recovery to be far easier with her second daughter.

“After the second one everything felt so much easier. It was easier for me to work out. Breastfeeding was easier,” she said.

Behati Prinsloo Cheers on Adam Levine During Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show Performance https://t.co/o1dop1QkT7 — People (@people) February 4, 2019

Although her life has drastically changed since welcoming two children into the world, Prinsloo is happier than ever. She claims that even as toddlers, both of her little girls have their own unique personality traits that are already becoming apparent. While she still continues to model for Victoria Secret, it is no longer her primary focus.

Although the children did not make an appearance at the big game, Levine said they would be proudly watching his performance from home. “The little, little kids, they are going to stay home,” he said. “It is a little bit of a fiasco out here, it is a little crazy, so we are going to keep them home … but they are going to watch on TV and I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well … They get to watch on TV, I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos.”

It was at first unsure whether or not Maroon 5 would really carry through with their decision to perform during the Super Bowl half time show. Many celebrities chose to boycott the big game in an effort to support Colin Kaepernick, according to For The Win. The NFL player was previously criticized by President Trump for sitting during the National Anthem in an effort to take a stand against racial injustice.