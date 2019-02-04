Amazon Unveils First Episode Of New Prime Original ‘Hanna’ In Super Bowl Commercial

The episode is only available for 24 hours.

Tonight in a Super Bowl commercial, Amazon gifted viewers with the first episode of its new Prime Original TV show, Hanna. Immediately following the big game, the first installment of the new series will be available to subscribers.

Just like the commercial said, Amazon‘s synopsis of the new original content, which the online giant created exclusively for Amazon Prime customers, shows the first episode of the show, which clocks in at 48 minutes, is available for the next 24 hours. Unfortunately, the first season doesn’t drop until March, so fans of the episode will have a few weeks to wait before watching the entire season, which stars Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman.

Amazon describes the show as follows:

“In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.”

The first episode Erik Heller rescues baby Hanna from a covert Romanian facility. Marissa Wiegler hunted for Hanna since she was born, and when 15-year-old Hanna moves further from her home deep in the Polish forest, she catches Weigler’s attention. Growing up, Heller kept Hanna deep in the forest and taught the young girl how to be both an incredible hunter and killer.

Amazon Prime Video "Hanna"

It's a trailer. But it's a good trailer for the Amazon Prime original.

???? pic.twitter.com/8OEzeEJQVX — Adweek (@Adweek) February 4, 2019

Amazon dropped a teaser trailer for the show earlier this year, and it showed the nursery where the baby resided before Heller broke her out and spirited her away from the other babies. According to a Bustle report, the TV series is based on a 2011 movie of the same name. Fans of the film, however, may be in for a surprise because the studio made some changes in the episodic version that will stream from its Prime Video service.

David Farr, who wrote the original movie script with Seth Lochhead, is the new series’ showrunner. Adina Smith, Anders Engström, Jon Jones, Amy Neil serve as directors for the new thriller. The show tells the store of the girl who no one saw coming over eight episodes during the first season while the movie shared her tale in one hour and 51 minutes. Because of the time difference, the Amazon version has plenty of time to introduce new characters to the storyline.

Perhaps people who were disappointed by tonight’s low scoring game can find some action by tuning into this brand new series with a strong female lead once the final whistle blows and Super Bowl LIII is in the books.