NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Could Sign With Lakers Or Clippers In Free Agency, Per ‘Los Angeles Times’

DeAndre Jordan was part of the trade package that the Dallas Mavericks sent to the New York Knicks to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Dennis Smith Jr. and the two future first-round picks are expected to help the Knicks speed up the rebuilding process while trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee for the expiring contracts of Jordan and Wesley Matthews gives New York the opportunity to open a huge chunk of their salary cap space that they could use to sign a max free agent next summer.

However, Knicks Head Coach David Fizdale is open to the possibility that DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews could be part of their long-term future.

“Both of those guys have played some (playoff) series on some really good basketball teams,” Fizdale said, via Marc Berman of New York Post. “And who knows what the future holds for these guys. They’re ours now, free agents at the end of the year but who knows? I want them to come here and enjoy the process with us and really help the young guys.”

Unfortunately, the departure of DeAndre Jordan in New York might be inevitable. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the 30-year-old center expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July.

“Jordan would like to return to Los Angeles, and he’s still close with coach Doc Rivers. Some NBA scouts believe a pairing with the Lakers, perhaps next summer, makes sense for Jordan, too.”

It’s not a surprise why DeAndre Jordan remains interested in joining the Clippers. Jordan has a good relationship with Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers. Rivers will surely love to have Jordan back on his team that currently has Marcin Gortat and Boban Marjanovic playing at the center position. However, it remains unknown if the Clippers will consider using one of their two max slots for Jordan over the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, two of the Lakers’ veteran centers, JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler, will both become unrestricted free agents after the 2018-19 NBA season. The Lakers are in a win-now mode and will definitely love to have someone who has plenty of playoff experience and doesn’t have a hard time sharing the court with other superstars. However, it is less likely for the Lakers to target Jordan if they succeed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans via trade.