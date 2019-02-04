Danielle Herrington Sizzles In A Glamorous Gold Dress At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Red Carpet Event

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover girl Danielle Herrington is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media and although she is popular for her risqué photographs, the hottie proved that she can pull off all types of looks with perfect ease.

The model made an appearance at the magazine’s Saturday Night Lights red carpet event wherein she left everyone jaw-dropped by donning a glamorous gold outfit that perfectly hugged her body. And although the dress provided considerable coverage, the model looked gorgeous as she struck sultry poses for the camera.

The 25-year-old stunner accessorized with gold hoop earrings, applied some dark pink lip color, wore lots of mascara, and gelled her hair poker straight. The magazine posted Danielle’s video on its official Instagram page and within a few hours of going live, the video amassed more than 24,000 views which shows that Danielle is still everyone’s favorite SI model.

On the video, one fan commented that Danielle is a “breathtakingly beautiful girl,” while another one called her “adorable and delicious.” Per the geotag, the event took place at College Football Hall of Fame to celebrate a Super Bowl party.

In another video that SI posted on the page, Danielle could be seen blowing flying kisses at the camera while standing next to other models.

Although Danielle keeps posting sultry pictures on her personal Instagram account very often, one picture particularly stood out among her 155,000 followers wherein she left little to the imagination by flaunting her enviable curves.

In the picture, which Danielle posted earlier last month, she is featured wearing a skimpy black bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage. The tiny bikini bottoms also put her well-toned thighs on full display as she raised her arm to strike a mirror selfie.

The bombshell wore her hair down and applied some red lip color to pull off a very sexy look. And in terms of her accessories, she wore a big gold bracelet in the wrist of her left hand which gave her a very chic look.

The picture in question racked up more than 16,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with compliments. While some fans merely posted hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration for the model, others wrote words and phrases like, “extremely beautiful and attractive,” “smokin’ hot,” “sweeter than sugar,” and “extremely sexy.”

One fan reminded Danielle that she is the hottest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and said that he wishes to see Danielle on the cover of the magazine once again.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, 2019 will be Danielle’s third appearance for the magazine and judging by fans’ reaction, it is hoped that she will continue to strike sexy poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in future too.