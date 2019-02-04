Anna Duggar Says More Kids Would Be A ‘Blessing’, But For Now Her Focus Is On Fitness Goals

More kids could be on the way for Josh and Anna Duggar in the near future.

Anna Duggar is a busy mom of five kids. She has also endured a lot in the last few years with husband Josh Duggar ever since he was caught cheating on her. However, that is apparently behind her now. She appears to have forgiven him and says that she is a happily married woman. With that said, there may just be the pitter patter of more baby feet coming along in the future, at least it sounds like that is exactly what she is hoping for.

The Duggar daughter-in-law has been sharing photos of her kids recently. According to OK! Magazine, Anna posted a cute snapshot of her and Josh’s youngest child, Mason, with their family dog. She indicated that those two are best friends. That sparked a few comments on whether the former reality star is planning on having any more kids. One person outright asked her if there would be more babies in the future for her. Fans just can’t seem to get enough Duggar babies.

Anna Duggar replied to the fan question saying, “Not yet. We would be thrilled if God blesses us with more children. Right now we are enjoying the five beautiful children he has given us.”

It seems that there is a strong possibility that baby number six could very well happen in Josh and Anna’s future. In the meantime, the mom-of-five has a plan to be more fit. In a recent Instagram post, she said that she is inspired by her family and friends who have taken the plunge to make a physical change. Anna Duggar is planning on walking 50 miles for the month of February. She is calling it #February50 and is urging her fans to do the same. Many Duggar fans have chosen to take part in the challenge along with her.

A few months ago, there were speculations that Anna was already expecting another baby. People were convinced that she was pregnant because she was wearing what looked to be a maternity dress. However, she put that rumor to rest when she replied back that she just ate too much food. She wasn’t expecting another child after all.

Even if Anna isn’t giving fans another Duggar baby, there is still one on the way to look forward to. Jessa and Ben Seewald are expecting their third child in late spring. Who knows? There is a pretty good chance that one of the other Counting On couples will be making announcements soon enough.