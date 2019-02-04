Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Risque Instagram Picture

British model Demi Rose is well-known across social media for her buxom physique and since she knows that fans admire her body, she makes sure to treat them to sultry pictures all the time. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram account on Sunday evening and completely wowed her 8.2 million fans to two steamy new pics.

In the first photograph, Demi donned a barely-there white-and-grey monokini which allowed her to flash her famous, never-ending cleavage. The model wore her brown tresses poker straight and applied some bronze-colored makeup to match her tanned skin. In the second picture, the model struck a sultry side pose to flash some major sideboob which sent pulses immediately racing.

Per usual, the post amassed more than 63,000 likes and close to 600 comments within just 30 minutes of being posted. One fan wrote that no matter how many skin-baring photos Demi posts on a weekly basis, every picture has the same effect on him, and he feels equally excited because she has the sexiest figure in the world.

And although most of the comments on the picture were complimentary in nature, one follower criticized Demi and said that she isn’t versatile and only knows how to pull off bikinis. One fan, however, came for the sexy model’s support and said that if she had a body like Demi, she wouldn’t wear anything other than swimsuits either. Others told the critic to stop being jealous of Demi’s beauty.

Other than the comments on Demi’s style, one devout fan asked Demi to marry him and another commentator went a step ahead and said that Demi is his wife – perhaps in his dreams.

It is quite evident that Demi has many admirers on social media and beyond and it is her curvy figure that has made her popular. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the hottie said that she attained her famous peachy posterior through a combination of exercises and diet.

In terms of her workout, Demi performs partial squats, jumping lunges, and hip thrusts. And as for her diet, she likes to consume a protein-rich one by eating eggs, fish, veggies, and nuts.

Per an article by the Sun, the model expressed her gratitude to reality-TV star, Kim Kardashian, because it was the popularity of the American bombshell’s hour-glass figure that allowed curvy women to feel confident again.

But it wasn’t only her looks and enviable figure that made Demi popular but as the Inquisitr previously noted, the busty model rose to stardom after going out with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.