Bella Thorne Flaunts Vibrant Curls & Red Hot Lips In Fiery Instagram Snap

Bella Thorne treated her 18.8 million Instagram followers to a very bold and “in your face” fiery Instagram snapshot yesterday.

The picture featured a very fierce up-close selfie of Thorne with her gorgeous chocolate brown eyes appearing to gaze into your soul through the camera.

Based on the caption of the photo, the model posted the snapshot with the intention of flaunting her vibrant red hair. The 21-year-old styled her ruby locks with bold curls as they flowed down her body. Some of her curls added a little extra allure to the selfie, as they dangled mysteriously over just a small portion of her face, causing one of her eyes to appear to be peeking through the tresses.

The glowing contrast of her perfect milky complexion only put more focus on the intense color of her hair and her piercing dark brown eyes.

Thorne pulled the “in your face” feel of her fiery Instagram selfie together with thick red hot lips that are hard to ignore.

Bella opted for a simple and light-colored ensemble to keep the focus of the photo on her face and hair.

The model’s fierce Instagram post really resonated with her followers, as they showered it with over 600,000 likes and over 3,000 comments in just 24 hours.

“Beautiful,” “cute,” and “queen” were among some of the words her followers used to describe the selfie as her fans couldn’t help but gush over everything from her bold hair color to her powerful makeup choices.

“Yesss love that color stunning,” one individual penned as they chased their comment with an array of heart and fire emoticons.

Just two days ago, Bella also treated her followers to a short behind-the-scenes Instagram video clip of herself draped across the hood of a vehicle as she posed for the camera. The video featured Thorne on her back kicking her legs in the air with a smile on her face before rolling over and crawling across the hood.

The sultry video has been viewed just shy of 900,000 times, with just over 1,000 followers taking the time to stop and leave a comment.

“Love that red color on you,” one follower gushed in the comments on the video clip.

Some of those leaving comments couldn’t help but notice the model appeared to get caught on something and nearly fall off the hood of the vehicle toward the end of the clip. Overall, her fans and followers really loved the bold and vibrant color choices.

Over the past few days, Bella has also generously shared several other snaps from that same photo shoot.