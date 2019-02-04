Chloe X Halle Looked Amazing In All-Black During Super Bowl 2019 Performance

Chloe X Halle blessed the 2019 Super Bowl with a performance People has dubbed “an emotional and riveting performance” of “America, The Beautiful.” The sisters took to the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Angeles Rams prepared to face off against the New England Patriots, to kick things off.

The pair donned similar glittery black outfits, which looked amazing as the light reflected off to create extra sparkles. 20-year-old Halle wore what appeared to be a jumper with long sleeves and a belt wrapped around her waist, while little sister Chloe, 18, opted for slim-fitting pants and an oversized jacket to match. The duo both wore their beautifully loc’d hair pulled back into tight ponytails, which offered a great view of their perfectly made-up faces.

For the majority of the song, the two performed as a duet but there were also several solo moments for each singer. As the ladies sang, the crowd was visibly moved and if they were nervous, they certainly didn’t show it.

The sisters shot to fame after Beyoncé noticed a video of them singing on YouTube, where they regularly posted covers of popular songs, including several of Beyoncé’s tracks. The singer later signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment record label and the girls managed to secure a million dollar contract with Queen Bey, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

“Meeting Beyoncé was definitely one of our biggest fan-girl moments,” Halle told People. “I feel like once you’re comfortable around Beyoncé, you don’t really get starstruck anymore!”

“She is just the best human being ever; she has the most incredible spirit. She is wonderful,” Chloe added.

And it seems Beyoncé’s mentorship has paid off as the duo was recently nominated for two Grammys. The sisters are up for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for The Kids Are Alright, according to Just Jared Jr.

Chloe and Halle have also stepped into acting. The sisters can be seen on Freeform’s Grown-ish, a comedy series for which they wrote and performed the theme song. The series follows a group of students as they navigate being away from home for the first time along with all the struggles and joys of college life. The sisters play track superstar twins, Jazlyn and Skylar Forster, from South Los Angeles.

The series also stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa as Analisa “Ana” Patricia Torres, Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal, Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall, and Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah.

Grown-ish airs on Wednesdays on Freeform.